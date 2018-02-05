Kashmir is existence of reality

Muhammad Nadeem Bhatti

SINCE the day Pakistan Came into existence of reality, the nation of Kashmir is struggling against the illegal violence of Bharat.

Although The struggle of Kashmiris is constitutional and it is according to international rules of human rights. This Struggle of Kashmiris kept this Issue Alive.And Kashmiri awam will keep their independent Thinking Alive.

Moreover It is wrong perception of Indian prime minister Narinder Modi That countless power and army spent by India can stop the brave Kashmiri nation and their struggle for freedom. Power and violencecan never stop a nation from their struggle of achieving freedom.

In the modern time, we can take example of Vietnam, where American Army tried their best to get the freedom of Vietnam citizens. But in return 30 lakh Vietnam people did everything and sacrifices everything to protect their country and their name alive. Which is highly appreciable. Even America lost his 58 Thousand Army in this battle. But still they could not get what they wanted.In fact this made them more embarrassed in front of world. Same situation is in Maqboza Kashmir where Kashmiris are giving everything and sacrificing everything they have to get their freedom and protect their rights and giving this message to Indian Prime minster that they have to solve this issue on the basis of parliament and their orders. In this matter Pakistan is standing with Kashmiris and supporting their rightful and independent thinking.

India is against Pakistan for our policies regarding Kashmir but on the other side these Indians are constructing dams in Kashmir which in result shortening water in Pakistan. Which is affecting our agricultural industry and in result we are facing major drop in our crops and cultivations. Actually Indian Minister is not listening to anyone in the addiction of the power and proud.

And is not even ready to listen Pakistan on this important issue. This anti-Islamic man is destroying all polices. Although this issue can be resolve with simple communication which can save thousands of innocent lives of Kashmiri and enhance the standard of common man of these areas.

It is highly appreciable that America tried to resolve this issue in past times. And it seemed that this matter will be solving soon. But later because of Indian pressure, America withdraws itself from this issue.Although Americans are totally aware of struggle and issue of Kashmiri awam and they even know that this issue can lead to nuclear war. But still America is avoiding this issue and playing blind.

He is using India for his economy betterment and he don’t want to ruin his relationship with India by arguing on this issue. Another reason of America’s silence on Kashmir issue is that he wants India and Pakistan to resolve this issue theirself with communication. But Indian is not even ready for that.

Actually India is getting more proud after the call of Donald trump to Modi. And Modi wants to Demolish Kashmiri awam Struggle with his army power.But still Inshallah he will not succeed in this.

Reality is that Kashmiris have proven that they don’t want to be the part ofIndia.In factIndia has lost his dignity and respect because of this cruelty in Kashmir. Mahbooba Mufti the member of Kashmir government seems slaggy to resolve this issue. Although she isfully with Kashmiri awam with hot or spot but political compulsion and ruling addiction made their progress way towards a question mark.

On 5th February Kashmiri Acknowledge this day with Pakistani awam and will promise that this struggle will stay alive, and nobody can stop this in any way. Human right community and organizations should come forward and deny Indian cruel policies against Kashmiri innocents;they should also force on international community to resolve this issue and should forceIndian army to go back from Kashmir. But on other side Indian Army in Maqboza Kashmir have threatened all nation to stop making this issue international.

Which is a deny able act itself. It is foolish act of us to trust our Prime minister that he would resolve this issue with brave communication with Narinder Modi.

It’s like expecting rain in desert. Chairman of Kashmir committee Fazal ur Rehman is also not showing interest in this matter as he is following prime minister. That is why Maqboza Kashmir leader Ali gilani condemnedruler ship of Fazal ur Rehman. And he said in open words that Fazal ur Rehman should not be the chairman of Kashmir committee. Diplomacy policies are also not good on this issue.

Foreign minister is not available here,because if we had one, he must have raise this issue on international level.

As we have democracy in Pakistan and only one man can make policies. So it is better to say that we will keep this struggle alive ourselves and keep showing our support with Kashmiri awam on Kashmir Day.

The per capita income and provincial GDP estimates of Azad Kashmir are comparatively underrated when compared with development in other regions of the country although Azad Kashmir notably has a literacy rate that is substantially above the national average.

Azad Kashmir’s economy is heavily dependent on agriculture, the local tourism industry has potential although is underdeveloped. If the countries like Switzerland, Thailand, Hong kong, Singapor and Malaysia can earn a lot of revenue from the incoming of tourist from their tourism then If Kashmir is in a good strength of law & order that can bring a lot of tourist into the streets and valleys of Great Kashmir.

In factthose countries all areself-created and organized but when we talk about the Kashmir and its real glimpses of nature and the long range of snow covered mountain, it is a blend of beauty which called natural beauty. Every year the people spend a lot of money to watch these things from all over the world.

But if Kashmir organizes itself as a peace of land so in this regard a lot of money can be earned by its tourism and Kashmir and Pakistan can have the privilege to be a great nation of heavy natural beauty to serve the humanity on earth as a heaven.

Where there is a common interest, the politicians of Pakistan should take this matter with intensive care to handle this matter in this result the tourism of Kashmir can enhance our per capita income.

—The writer is Chairman Pakistan Columnist Council, [email protected]