Kashmir EU Week ends with call for further highlighting Indian atrocities

The Kashmir EU Week celebrations at the European headquarters in Brussels came to an end with stress on the Kashmiri Diaspora to further highlight the Indian atrocities on the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

During the closing ceremony held at the European Press Club Brussels, the speakers emphasized that the issue of Kashmir should be highlighted more and especially the human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir should be brought before the world.

Chairman of Kashmir Council, EU Ali Raza Syed, former Ambassador of European Union Anthony Crasner, European Human Rights Activist Maryan Lucas and Senior Kashmiri leader Sardar Sadique were members of the panel while Mahmood Iqbal and Khalid Joshi were among the other speakers of the closing ceremony moderated by Sheraz Raj, the Belg-Pakistani intellectual.

The speakers demanded the international community, especially the European Union, to put pressure on India to stop atrocities in Kashmir and pave the way for a peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue. They said that the people of occupied Kashmir have been victims of Indian atrocities for above seven decades and so far, there is no relief for them.

Chairman, Kashmir Council EU Ali Raza Syed said that although the Kashmir EU Week celebrations have ended, the ongoing exhibition on Kashmir at the European Press Club will continue till Saturday, November 26, 2022.—KMS