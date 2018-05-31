Kashmir: Elusive Peace

Views from Srinagar

Dr. Javid Iqbal

IN recent months, there have been many peace pronouncements across the subcontinental divide; however they stay short of being productive. Peace continues to elude despite an undercurrent of tiredness with how the status quo is shaping. The status quo translates to a state of no war, no peace. In spite of repeated ceasefire violations, India and Pakistan stay short of taking it to the very brink. Inside Kashmir, the volcanic state continues with violent tremors shaking the populace. The dance of death and destruction continues unabated. The Ramadhan ceasefire might have seen the state and armed groups hold fire, the violent episodes however continue. Jamia Masjid episode of last Friday provides a reminder that the stranglehold of violence continues its deathly grip. The tale of pellets and dead eyes is hardly over.

Peace pronouncements denoting a sense of unease with how the status quo is shaping up have been noted from the armed forces across the subcontinental divide. The pronouncements are from highest levels of command, after a considerable period of hot talk and hot action. The hot talk heightened to a level of claiming surgical strike and denial of it from other side, with promise of massive retaliation if it takes shape. Indian cold start war doctrine with quick deployment of conventional forces was answered with potential use of tactical battlefield nuclear weapons to checkmate Indian edge in conventional warfare. India continues to accuse Pakistan of proxy war and cross border militancy, even while mounting evidence of locally bred militancy surfaced, predominantly from South Kashmir.

The hot talk on either side has receded, though exchange of fire continues. Pak CNC—Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa has often struck the peace chord in recent months, it has been quite pronounced depicting an urge to give peace a chance. Indian CNC—Gen. Bipin Rawat long considered a hawk vis-à-vis Kashmir and whatever it involves has been frank in admitting a state of stalemate, wherein either the armed forces or militants may not be in a position to overcome the other. It is a huge admission. Militant groupings could hardly be expected to overcome a force much superior in numbers and arms. However, the very fact that Gen. Rawat admitted failure to overcome militancy indicates its deep rooting and the potential to multiply in a state of deep alienation. Rawat has virtually thrown the ball in politicians’ court, though he may not have put it in many words. JK DG Police—Sheesh Pal Vaid has backed Rawat in calling for a political process.

Statements however remain statements, even though coming from highest levels of command. The thread does not seem to have been picked up effectively by politicians, save the stray responses. Of late, the defence minister—Nirmala Sitharaman has talked of positive response to peace tunes from across the border. And, as I was shaping this column, home minister Raj Nath Singh has come up with a statement that some analysts pronounce as significant. As per news-reports, he has said that India is ready to talk to the Hurriyat Conference, if they wanted the dialogue. Further he is quoted as having said that, “There is no problem in any dialogue with Pakistan, it is our neighbour but Pakistan has to stop promoting terrorism first.’’ Home Minister’s statement might have addressed what is often called the internal and external dimension of ‘K’ dispute by reaching out to Hurriyat, as well as Pakistan. The question however remains—is the reach enough to be productive?

Vi-a-vis the internal dimension—reaching out to Hurriyat, it is not the first time that Raj Nath Singh has said what he did say in a talk with Aaj-Tak TV channel during a programme held in New Delhi to mark four years of the Narendra Modi government, he has said it before. However, it has remained a reach evaporating in thin air. Hurriyat has not been publicly approached and invited for a dialogue, as it was by the Vajpayee regime and by Manmohan Singh as PM. Modi regime has stayed short of taking Hurriyat on board in the manner it adopted vis-à-vis Nagaland dissidents. And, it may be remembered that unlike Nagaland, Kashmir has an external dimension. Pakistan is a party to be dispute, even if India publicly claims sovereignty over JK State across LoC divide. Part of erstwhile JK State stays Pakistan administered. It is difficult to see Hurriyat coming on board, if Pakistan is ruled out of the equation by seeking an internal settlement of sorts.

While peace tune on either side of the divide is music for peaceniks, a political process cannot take off without preparing the diplomatic pitch. Peace pronouncements shall remain mere pronouncements, until diplomats are given the handle to do the needed groundwork. As it stands, there is no evidence of that. And, it may be noted that election year in Pakistan may not make it amenable for major diplomatic work. Indian elections follow some major ones in states and the national election in 2019. It has been suggested by some analysts that Modi may like to face the electorate by promoting peace constituency. The recent pronouncements by defence and home ministers might be taken as supportive evidence. It would however belie and negate the muscular militaristic image of four years of Modi regime, fed by hawkish Doval doctrine.

Whatever the peace pronouncements in recent times, peace might remain elusive in near future, though I would love to be proved wrong.

—Courtesy: Greater Kashmir

[Yaar Zinda, Sohbat Baqi [Reunion is subordinate to survival]