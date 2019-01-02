Kashmir disputes not a bilateral issue between Pakistan, India: Masood

Staff Reporter

School of Politics and International Relations (SPIR) organized a seminar on ‘Kashmir Seeks Attention’ recently. President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan was the chief guest, while Prof. Dr. Mohammed Ali, Vice Chancellor Quaid-i-Azam University presided over the seminar. Prof. Dr. Wiqar Ali Shah, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof. Dr. Nazir Hussain, Director SPIR and others faculty members attended the seminar. The seminar started with two presentations by students; one from Azad Jammu and Kashmir and other by Indian Occupied Kashmir. They pointed out various dynamics of the undergoing crisesand the political and strategic nodes of the Kashmir issue. The atrocities in the Indian Occupied Kashmir were discussed by the IOK student while the role of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in the resolution of the Kashmir conflict was highlighted by the AJK student.

The Director SPIR, Dr. Nazir Hussain welcomed the guests and formally opened the forum of discussion. This was followed by Dean of Social Sciences, who gave a historical account of the Kashmir crisis. Dr. Wiqar also gave an insight to the countless, which have been lost over the span of seventy years during this crisis.

President, Sardar Masood Khan said that the Kashmir dispute is not a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan and same cannot be resolved without the consent of Kashmiri people. He said that there are three parties of the dispute; India, Pakistan and the people of Jammu and Kashmir. President Masood said that we will have to go back to the international community to get the issue resolved in line with the United Nations Security Council resolutions and in accordance with the aspiration of Kashmiri people. AJK President termed Indian accusation of terrorism in Kashmir as organized propaganda against the legitimate struggle of Kashmir people and said that Kashmir people are most unarmed people on earth who are fighting 700,000 armed to the teeth Indian occupational army with stone and sticks.The President highly appreciated the efforts of the management of Quaid-i-Azam University for creating awareness about Kashmir issue by organizing conferences/seminars and expressed the hope that similar conferences would be held across Pakistan by other universities to promote the national cause.

While addressing the seminar, Prof. Dr Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University said that Pakistan is not complete without Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and AJK is not complete without Pakistan. He assured his full support for strengthening different academic departments of AJK universities. He also resolved to extend maximum support for students of AJK and Indian Occupied Kashmir.

