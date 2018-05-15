Kashmir dispute threat to world peace: MeA

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Mahaz-e-Azadi (MeA) celebrated its 40th foundation day with the resolve to continue its struggle against illegal Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

The MeA held a meeting in Srinagar, which was presided over by its President Mir Muhammad Iqbal. The meeting paid rich tributes to all the martyrs of Kashmir who sacrificed their present for the future of Jammu Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by MeA leaders including Qutb-e-Aalm, Zahid Bukhari, Jamshad Aadil Irshad Husain, Manzoor Ahmad and Haji M Ismail.

Speaking on the occasion, Mir Muhammad Iqbal said, “Mahaz is the citadel to safeguard the sacrifices of Kashmiris, which of course are very huge thus the party believes in whole rather than its parts, vis-à-vis political resistance of Kashmir.”—KMS