Kashmir dispute threat to regional peace: Nasir Hussain

MUZAFFARABAD : Minister for Transport and Rehabilitation Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Nasir Hussain Dar has said that Kashmir issue is major dispute between two nuclear states and a big threat to regional peaces.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Nasir Hussain Dar said that that situation in the occupied Kashmir has become very alarmed due to surge in cruelties of the Indian forces against the unarmed Kashmiri people and their leaders.

He said that Kashmir issue seeks special attention of United States and United Kingdom including United Nations on this longest pending dispute in UN. Kashmir issue should be resolved according to the will and wishes of Kashmiri people and they want the implementation of UN resolutions on Kashmir issue, he added.

Nasir Dar lamented that India has occupied Kashmir with huge military force besides suppressing the voice of innocent civilians with arms and pellet guns.

“Kashmiri will continue their struggle for freedom until they get liberation from Indian occupation,” he maintained.

The AJK Minister for Transport and Rehabilitation stated that Indian unprovoked firing on Line of Control (LoC) can’t decline the moral of our civilians who bravely face Indian atrocities, saying that we know how to protect border.

“Pak Army sacrifices besides civilians for the protection of our border are not hidden from anyone” Nasir added.

He further said that Indian is violating Geneva Convention and United Nations must take notice on it.

Talking on history of Kashmir, Nasir Hussain Dar said, “It is our responsibility to keep our new generation aware of our history, because the nations who forget their history cannot maintain their existence.”

Orignally published by INP