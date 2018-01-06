Kashmir dispute threat to regional peace: Al-Moosvi

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and the President of Anjuman Shari Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, has said that unresolved Kashmir dispute posed serious threat to peace and stability in South Asia.

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi addressing a public gathering in Budgam said that UN resolutions on Kashmir including the one passed on January 5, 1949 provided a just and amicable settlement of the Kashmir dispute. He appealed to the UN Secretary General to take steps towards implementing the Kashmir-related resolutions of the World Body.

He said that Jammu and Kashmir was not any border dispute but an issue concerning the fate of 15 million Kashmiris and if it was not settled at the earliest, all endeavours aimed at ensuring peace in South Asia would go waste.

Hurriyat leader, Engineer Hilal Ahmed War, in a statement in Srinagar, termed the non-implementation of the UN resolutions on Kashmir a big question mark on the credibility of the World Body. He said that UN resolution of January 5, 1949 was supplementary to the resolution of August 13, 1948 wherein it was decided that UN would appoint a plebiscite administrator to allow the Kashmiris to decide their fate by themselves under a UN-supervised plebiscite.

Other Hurriyat leaders including Fazl Haq Qureshi, Muhammad Musaddiq Aadil, Javaid Ahmed Mir, Firdous Ahmed Shah and the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party in their statements in Srinagar also appealed to the world community especially the United Nations to play their due role in the settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the will of the Kashmiri people.—KMS