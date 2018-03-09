Kashmir dispute root cause of tension in South Asia: Waza

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader and the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza has said that Kashmir dispute is the root cause of tension and instability in South Asia.

Mukhtar Ahmed Waza addressing different delegations under the mass contact programme in Dooru Shahabad areas of South Kashmir called for settlement of the dispute through tripartite dialogue or through implementation of UN resolutions.

He added that unsettled Kashmir dispute was the stumbling block in development and prosperity in India and Pakistan.

He said that Kashmir was a political dispute and should be resolved politically and democratically.

Meanwhile, Mukhtar Waza also visited the house of Dooru traders federation president, Masood Ahmad Bodha, where he condoled the sad demise of his wife.—KMS