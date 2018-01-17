‘Kashmir dispute poses serious threat to South Asia’

London

The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front London chapter has said that the unresolved Kashmir dispute poses a serious threat to entire South Asia.

The JKLF’s Diplomatic Bureau in a meeting at its international secretariat in London reiterated that the party leadership will not compromise on the inalienable right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people. It also affirmed its strong resolve to extend full diplomatic voice to the ongoing political struggle of the resistance leadership in occupied Kashmir.

A statement issued after the statement said that the unresolved Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India posed a serious threat to entire South Asia as both countries were nuclear powers. It called upon the international community to engage with the concerned parties for a peaceful resolution of the lingering dispute.

The statement condemned India’s intransigence on the Kashmir issue and its unprecedented aggression and militarised violence against peaceful people of occupied Kashmir. It urged the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and other world human rights organisations to demand an unhindered access for an impartial investigation of rights’ abuses and excesses against civilians by Indian troops in the occupied territory.

It was decided in the meeting that in April this year, the JKLF will organise demonstrations during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London and lobby for a meaningful role on the Kashmir issue by the CHOGM.—KMS