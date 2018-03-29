Kashmir dispute must be resolved under UN resolutions

Complete shutdown observed in Chadoora

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, it was resolved in a seminar in Srinagar that the best solution of the Kashmir dispute can be found only by holding a free, fair and impartial plebiscite in the territory in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The seminar among others was addressed by the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Mian Abdul Qayoom, Zafar Ahmad Shah and Ghulam Nabi Shaheen. The speakers said that the state repression could not subjugate the will of the people of occupied Kashmir fighting for their inalienable birth right.

They emphasized that Kashmir freedom struggle was indigenous in nature and substance and it could not be linked to any kind of terrorism.

The Indian propaganda against the Kashmir freedom struggle, they added, is mischievous and based on falsehood.

The speakers were unanimous in their view that Kashmir had emerged as a major human tragedy, as the state repression was at its peak and the people were denied the basic human rights.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq while chairing the Executive Council meeting of his Hurriyat Forum in Srinagar said that Kashmir was purely a political dispute, and every effort to crush the genuine struggle of the Kashmiris was destined to fail. Hurriyat leader, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza addressed a public gathering at Wayul in Islamabad district.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown marked by clashes and protests was observed in Chadoora area of Badgam district on the first anniversary of three youth killed in firing by Indian troops in the area, last year. All shops and businesses establishments were closed while traffic remained off the road in major areas like Wathoora, Chadoora and Nagam of the district. Many youth were injured when the troops fired teargas shells to disperse the protesters.

The angry protesters pelted the forces with stones. Gunshots were heard during a cordon and search operation in Sunderbani area of Rajouri district, today.

Students of Kashmir University staged protests against the disappearance of their fellow MSc Geology student, Sameer Ahmad Dar. He went missing last week.

Participants of a meeting in London urged India and Pakistan to start dialogue on Kashmir dispute and involve the people of Kashmir in the process as a third party.

The meeting was chaired by Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Self Determination Movement International, Raja Najabat Hussain, and was attended by many British politicians and members of Parliament.—KMS