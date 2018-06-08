Kashmir dispute main reason for India-Pak rift: Mirwaiz

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat orum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that Kashmir dispute is the basic reason for the rift between India and Pakistan.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressing a gathering at the revered shrine of Dastgeer Sahab Sarai Bala in Srinagar said innocent lives will continue to go waste on both sides of the Line of Control unless serious measures are taken to address the core dispute on Kashmir.

He said ceasefire at the LoC is a welcome step and the Indian government must understand that delaying the resolution of Kashmir dispute.—KMS