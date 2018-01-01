Kashmir dispute is a living reality: Malik

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, has said that the Kashmir dispute is a living reality and the Kashmiris are fighting a war of their future and welfare.

Muhammad Yasin Malik addressing a gathering held at Sara-i-Bala in Srinagar in connection with the annual urs of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani (RA), an 11th century saint, whose anniversary is observed on the 11th day of Rabi Al-Thani, the fourth month of the Islamic Hijri Calendar. He said that the Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom was based on the truth and justice and they had been shown and taught this way of struggle by the spiritual leaders like Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani (RA).

Muhammad Yasin Malik appealed to the people of occupied Kashmir to boycott the upcoming Panchayat elections announced by the puppet authorities. He said that this election drama was only meant to strengthen the Indian occupation on Jammu and Kashmir and negate the Kashmiris’ demand for right to self-determination and freedom and as such the people should boycott it.

Meanwhile, a JKLF delegation comprising Noor Muhammad Kalwal, Muhammad Yasin Butt, Zahoor Ahmed Butt and others visited Tral area of Pulwama and expressed solidarity with the family of martyred youth, Noor Muhammad Tantary, who was recently killed by the Indian troops.

The Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement in a statement in Srinagar strongly denounced the arrest and thrashing of party leader, Adnan Salfi, and his associates by the Indian troops and police personnel. It said that Adnan Salfi and his associates, Shahzad Ahmed, Aadil Khan and Muddasir Ahmed were coming back after visiting the residence of martyred Noor Muhammad Tantray, yesterday, when the troops thrashed them without any reason. The statement further said that later they were shifted to Awantipora Police Station where they were thrashed again.

On the other hand, the Indian troops conducted a cordon and search operation in Hajin area of Bandipora district, today. The troops sealed all entry and exit points of the area and launched house-to-house searches, causing huge inconvenience to the people.—KMS