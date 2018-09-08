Kashmir dispute has halted development in region: Waza

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL), Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, has said that the unresolved Kashmir dispute has halted the prospects of development and a better future in the region.

Mukhtar Ahmad Waza addressing a public gathering in Damhaal Khashipora area of Islamabad district said the people of Kashmir were being killed, humiliated and suppressed in their just struggle for securing their birthright to self-determination.

He urged the international human rights organizations to take notice of human rights violations in Kashmir and help in resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.—KMS