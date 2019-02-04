Kashmir dispute, denial of promise

Dr Nasreen Akhtar

KASHMIR is a disputed issue. In 1947, Kashmir one of the princely states, was given the choice to join Pakistan or India but due to machinations of Indian leadership in collusion with the British, Kashmir, was left unresolved and it remained a bone of contention between Pakistan and India. Since 1948, both India and Pakistan have fought four wars (1948, 1965, 1971, 1999). Both neighbouring rivals have developed nuclear weapons and the new arms race has endangered peace, progress and development in South Asia. In fact, Kashmir issue is a major source of extremism, terrorism and unrest in the region and the international community does not realise this security dilemma which could become global security threat if this issue remains unresolved.

In 1949, India went to the United Nations (UN) to de-escalate Kashmir-specific war. As the fighting continued, on 01 January 1948 on the advice of British Governor General, Lord Mountbatten, though opposed by his Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Patel, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru lodged a complaint with the UN Security Council (UNSC) by invoking Articles 34 and 35 of the UN Charter against Pakistan. On 26 October, India reiterated its pledge of its commitment to a “plebiscite or referendum under international auspices” thus neither Prime Minister Nehru nor his followers honoured the words to grant the right of plebiscite to the people of Jammu & Kashmir and constantly continued to support its puppet governments in Jammu & Kashmir. It is significant to note that the people of Jammu &Kashmir never accepted India’s occupation. Ironically, India has rejected all efforts for peace made by the international community and the U.N and never hesitates to claim that “Kashmir is an integral part of India”. India is of the view that “Kashmir is no more bilateral or international issue” whereas Pakistan urges that Kashmir is an “unfinished agenda of partition” and it needs to be resolved. Until Kashmir remains a dispute between India and Pakistan peace may not prevail in South Asia.

Human history has unfolded the untold stories of the state and societies; it shows that whenever people decided to get freedom from oppressors, aggressors and invaders, they succeeded. The US got independence from Britain in 1776 and Muslim-Hindu fought for their independence finally forced the British Empire to leave the subcontinent. Freedom always costs high but eventually it makes its way. Over the past seventy years, India could not legitimise its presence in Jammu & Kashmir and grave situation has frustrated Indian civil-military leaderships consequently they always blame Pakistan for supporting the Kashmiri freedom fighters. Independent Organizations have reported that Indian forces in January 2019 have killed over 20 young people were killed by the Indian forces and this is never ending strategy of Indian forces.

In his interview, an Indian former Minister rightly said that” India has lost its control in Jammu & Kashmir ”. Since India-Pakistan independence, Jammu & Kashmir has experienced three uprisings (1989, 2008, 2016). The current uprising 2016 is more powerful and going to be a turning point in Kashmir’s history. A young freedom fighter, Burhan Wani, was killed by the Indian forces in 2016 that gigantically triggered Kashmir dispute. Modi’s government and Indian Army Chief tried to control the people of Jammu & Kashmir but the resilient people are determined and demanding for freedom. Uprising 2016 is different than the previous uprising in Kashmir. Modi’s government and the present Indian Army Chief, Bipan Rawat, both have developed the same strategy to suppress the freedom movement in Jammu & Kashmir. Post Burhan Wani Kashmir is strengthening Kashmir Uprising (Kashmir cause) and weakening India’s stance. The magazine ‘The Wire’ on 27 August 2016 published a statement by former Chief of RAW, AS-Dulat that “Jammu and Kashmir Uprising is 100% indigenous” this has negated India’s blame game against Pakistan that “ Pakistan is taking benefit of it”.

Jammu & Kashmir uprising after Burhan Wani’s martyrdom has set new dimensions to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute owning to present situation of Kashmir the international community and organizations have known the actual condition of folk those suffered by the occupants’ army. India may not be able to justify its heinous policy against the people in Jammu & Kashmir. Some rational people of India have realised that India and its Army is ruthless in Kashmir Valley and killing innocent people. In December 2018, former Supreme Court Justice, Markandey Katju, criticised the Indian Army Chief, for the massacre of civilians in the Pulwama region of Kashmir. He wrote on twitter “Congratulations to Gen Rawat whose soldiers killed 7 civilians in a Jallianwalabagh or My Lai type massacre in Pulwama, Kashmir. How brave of the Indian Army General”. Katju continued to write and said, “three cheers for the Indian Army which has now started killing civilians in Kashmir, like Gen Dyer at Jalianwala Bagh, or Lt Calley at My Lai in Vietnam. All Indian army officers and soldiers should be given Bharat Ratna”.

Pakistan has always raised Kashmir issue and committed to providing diplomatic support which irks India. It is evident that all civil-military leadership tried to resolve Kashmir dispute but India not only rejected ‘rational’ proposal for the peaceful resolution but also stop talking on Kashmir issue. To India its terrorism not Kashmir issue to be addressed between India and Pakistan. India must understand that terrorism and Kashmir issue are connected. Let us resolve this longstanding issue to eliminate terrorism in South Asia. The time has come to respect Nehru’s promise to grant the right of self-determination because the failure would cost high because India is not only violating human rights but also is humiliating the humanity in Jammu & Kashmir. The denial of promise always pays high price.

—The writer is Assistant Professor, IIUI, Islamabad.

