Kashmir dispute can’t be settled through military might: Gilani

ISLAMABAD :The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has denounced the puppet Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti for her recent statement and said that Kashmir is neither a law and order problem nor it can be resolved through military might. According to Kashmir Media Service, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said, Kashmir is a long-pending dispute in the international forums and the world community has agreed to resolve it through giving the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination. He said that India had forcibly seized Jammu and Kashmir in 1947 with its military might and since then more than six lac Kashmiris had been mercilessly killed by the occupational forces. The APHC Chairman while referring to the prevailing situation in the occupied territory said, “We are facing bullets, pellets, being killed for past 70 years and as such are more in need of peace. Unless unethical and unconstitutional control comes to an end and unless India concedes to the just and realistic demand of the people of Kashmir, both India and Pakistan, and particularly Kashmir will continue to bleed and peace will be a distant dream for everybody living here.” Syed Ali Gilani said India and its stooges have let lose a reign of terror and turned the occupied territory into a big jail and are trying to create graveyard silence and pushing people to wall. “How can we expect peace in presence of ten lac armed troops and when people are brutally killed, caged, maimed and showered bullets and pellets? Their rhetoric for peace is mere fraud and deceit to hoodwink international community. Pro-freedom leaders are being caged, denied political space, hundreds languishing since decades and even lodged in Tihar jail on fake charges,” he added. The APHC Chairman said that the Kashmiris would never succumb to pressure and would continue their mission of freedom till complete success. “People will never disassociate themselves from freedom movement and will not succumb to pressure tactics. We will pursue our goal despite all odds and psychological crackdown will not deter us from pursuing our cherished mission. Kashmiris have sacrificed their lives for the freedom movement and will continue to do so till we achieve our goal,” he maintained.

Orignally published by APP