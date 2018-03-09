No argument! Kashmir – a Muslim majority State – is bone of contention between India and Pakistan since partition. It is an issue which today is a regional as well as global concern. Kashmir was sold to Maharaja Gulab Singh by the British rulers – was/is it not terrorism? Since then, people of this terrain subjected to violence and deprivation of rights de facto. The tyrannical legacy of Maharaja was carried out by his descendents is going on till today.

Later on during partition of the sub-continent the decision taken by him with the sole patronage of British leadership for annexing Kashmir into Indian State against wishes of subjects which ignited an unstoppable revolt. The matter was taken to the UN by India. A resolution was passed on by UN for free and fair plebiscite in Kashmir. Though, more than 65 years have passed, yet this dispute remains un-resolve. The UN is not taking action, because it is a case of Muslim-majority people and whenever the inhabitants took the gun they were declared terrorists!

India’s atrocities in Kashmir have made the issue serious and sensitive due to negligence of UN towards resolving the Kashmir dispute. Lethal weapons such as bullets, CS Gas and metal pallets are commonly unleashed on crowds in the Valley. In 2016 alone thousands of Kashmiris were blinded by the Indian forces by using pellet guns. The conflict must be resolved before more damage is done. It is in the interest of India, Pakistan and the whole region to find a peaceful solution to the dispute. Both countries are nuclear capable and at any time become in the grip of complete destruction.

The world knows very well that logically, legally and geographically Kashmir belongs to Pakistan. So, people of Kashmir deserve their due choice of accession. The claimer of civilization – US and UK – must play role of arbitrator and bring India to negotiations. Peace in the region can only prosper if Kashmir issue – as agreed through UN resolutions – is resolved. Otherwise, Kashmir dispute can engulf the world in nuclear fire and responsibility will be on the arbitrator, certainly!

MUHAMMAD AZAM MINHAS

Tatrinote, AK

