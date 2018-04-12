Kashmir: Dialogue is the key

Views from Srinagar

Showket Ahmad Akhoon

IF a city were composed entirely of good men then to avoid office would be as much as object of contention as to obtain office is at present; then we should have plain proof that the true ruler is not meant by nature to regard his own interest, but that of his subjects; and everyone who knew this would choose rather to receive a benefit from another than to have the trouble of conferring one.” (Plato – The Republic)

My CM is my Home Minister too. She is the supreme command of unified forces in my state that means she controls all the armed forces activity in the state. She is a mother as well, therefore she is more sensitive to the reality. We all have seen her weeping prowess in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012 and always.

We vividly remember the “revoke AFSPA” placard in her hands expressing solidarity with the families of victims of state terror. She shared the agony of the mother who lost her apple of eye before he could complete school or graduate or wear a turban and paint Hina on the finger.

My CM has tears and sheds them as well when need arises. She has perfected the art of replicating her performances but she is out of form this season. As they say form is temporary, class is permanent. She too will have a purple patch when she is in the dugout playing leader of opposition.

“Armed conflict kills and maims more children than soldiers,” notes a new United Nations report by Graça Machel, the UN Secretary-General’s Expert on the Impact of Armed Conflict on Children. “It is a basic need of children to be protected when conflicts threaten, and such protection requires the fulfilment of their rights through the implementation of international human rights and humanitarian law,” the report states. Modern warfare is often less a matter of confrontation between professional armies than one of pitched battles between military and civilians in the same country, or between hostile groups of armed civilians. More and more wars are essentially low intensity internal conflicts, and they last longer.

The days of specific battles between professional soldiers facing off in a field far from town are long gone. Today, wars are fought from apartment windows and in the lanes of villages and suburbs, where distinction between combatant and non combatant civilian quickly melts away.

Militancy witnessed a steady decline from 2004 onwards till 2014 with a sharp decrease in the number of killings. In 2013, there were only 170 militancy-related incidents in the strife-torn state in which 67 militants, 15 civilians and 53 security personnel were killed. Civilian fatalities in Kashmir conflict are higher than many war torn countries of the world. We are only behind Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran, Syria, and some more war ravished countries.

Increasingly, wars are fought in precisely those countries that can least afford them. Of more than 150 major conflicts since the Second World War, 130 have been fought in the developing world. In Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran, India , Pakistan, Syria, Yemen, Myanmar, Tunisia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Uganda, Angola, Cambodia, Georgia, Liberia, Somalia, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Mozambique, since the 1950’s, more wars have started than stopped.

Addressing the UN general assembly, India’s external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj told the world India was giving the world top-notch doctors and engineers, in the same breath declaring Pakistan a “terrorist state” without even taking to account the latest figures of Civilian casualties since the Burhan Wani uprising. She didn’t gave any account of the number of students, prospect top notch doctors and engineers who were killed, blinded and maimed by the use of disproportionate force on the other side.

The problem with the Kashmir conflict is nobody owns the responsibility of the terror that is unleashing on the Kashmiris. India and Pakistan are scoring brownie points over each other. Separatist camp holds mainstream responsible and mainstream says armed forces will be sued but nothing translates into relief.

Nobody is ready for a dialogue. Kashmiri youth are pushed to the wall. My ruler runs with the hare and hunts with the hounds. Our ruler is the victim, is the culprit and is the judge too, whom should we book for the crime and whom should we trust. With the shrinking space of mainstream and prominence of Separatist way of politics we are yet to see a statement which will appeal the youth to celebrate life and serve the soil rather than choosing to get engulfed in the self consuming fire.

The pressing need of the hour is to start a meaningful dialogue between all the stock holders- New Delhi, Islamabad, the regional mainstream and the separatists.

All should be taken on board to find an end to this vicious circle of violence. Active engagement of youth is required to firefight the dancing monster of death.

Otherwise the moral of this small story about Kashmir killings will remain the reality of the so called “operation All Out” “To hunt Crocodiles, the pond was dried. No crocodiles were found because they can live on land too. But all the small fish die.”

—Courtesy: Greater Kashmir