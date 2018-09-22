Kashmir delegation launches unique photo exhibition in Geneva

Geneva

In Geneva, the Kashmir delegation to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), launched a unique photo exhibition aimed at telling the story of Kashmir dispute through the work of renowned international photojournalists working in occupied Kashmir.

Students of war and conflict from the University of Geneva and human rights activists from various conflict zones took keen interest in the exhibition.

Kashmiri representative to the 39th session of UNHRC, Altaf Hussein Wani opened the exhibition at the Geneva Press Club.

The idea behind the exhibition attracted wide attention.

Ahmed Quraishi, member of Kashmir delegation and one of the organizers of the exhibition, said, “The project is a response to claims of Indian government that pictures are fake and come from other conflicts like Syria and Libya and do not represent what the Indian army is doing in Kashmir.” The idea is to ensure that every picture on Kashmir has a date, accurate description, name of the photojournalist and other persons in the photo and the name of the news organization that published it.—KMS

Share on: WhatsApp