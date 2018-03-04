Kashmir: Death and Despair

Views from Srinagar

I don’t want compensation. Can they can give back my son?

Javid Ahmad

AFTER the civilian killings by army, the people of three villages – Ganovpora, Balpora and Narapora – of district Shopian are yet to overcome the grief they have went through a month ago.

After passing through densely populated villages, we reached the Ganovpora village. The village – located almost five kilometres from main town Shopian – is surrounded by walnut trees. According to locals, Ganaovpora witnessed “mayhem” on January 27 when army personnel of 10 Garwal“rained” bullets upon civilians and killed three youth.

A group of women (relatives) walk upstairs to the house of Javid Ahmad Lone to share family’s grief over the death of Lone’s son, SuhailJavid, 16, one among the three victims, who fell to the army bullets. Suhail hailed from Ganaovpora while two other victims Javid Ahmad Bhat, 20, hailed from nearby Balpora and Rayeees Ahmad Ganie of Narapora, who succumbed to head injuries after battling for life for five days at Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Srinagar. As women relatives walk into Lone’s single-story concrete house, Suhail’s study room – painted in green – is overfilled with mourners, some of them whispering about the January 27 firing incident.

In one corner, Shuail’s mother, who is suffering from heart ailment, is yet to overcome the tragedy. In another room, opposite to Suhail’s study room, his father points finger towards the room ceiling, at least three marks hit by bullets, were visible.

Lone’s house faces the road, which witnessed army firing on protestors, and nears the house of Firdous Ahmad, a local militant who was killed in an encounter with forces at Chaigund village on January 24. After Firdous’s killing, outside his house, “people had raised a black banner with a Kalima inscribed on it in white,” said Lone while pointing towards a walnut tree to which that flag was tied. “That day (27 January), at around 10:30 am army from the nearby Balpora camp came in vehicles, furious they were over sighting flag and asked youth to pull it down. But youth didn’t budge and denied,” Lone said.

According to Lone, the trouble evaded for few hours when army left the spot. There was no stone throwing when army men and youth came face-to-face in the morning.

Lone says he and his family were home when at around 3:45 pm an army convoy again arrived in the village.

“I was inside my home. On the veranda, my son was talking on a video call with his cousin when there was a commotion outside and firing started,” he said while pointing to the bullet marks on the veranda ceiling. He says Suhail somehow managed to come inside as the entire family laid down in the corridor when bullets pierced through windows. According to Lone, after there was a brief lull in firing, he and his son were able to come out of their house. Outside, they saw people protesting against the army firing. He says he barely knew his arms would lift his son’s body moments later. “Army had not gone, they stood at distance and people were on the road. My son was near to me. He was not among the crowd and I thought he was safe.

As I stood by, another round of gunfire triggered chaos. I rushed to the spot and lifted my son along with the locals, not realising that bullets pierced through his neck and abdomen,” said Lone. Suhail was rushed to heath sub-centre Bartipora. However, there was no doctor available, such centres in Kashmir are mostly underequipped and short of medicines, he later breathed his last at Rajpora public health centre.

Suhail, a 12th standard science student was studying at Boys higher secondary school Shopian. He was planning to pursue his higher education outside the state. According to his father, he never took part in protests and would keep himself busy in studies and household work.

Suhail was eldest among three siblings. In absence of a sister at home, he knew his responsibilities and use to help her mother in domestic chores. “My son use to tell me that I don’t have to spend much on him as he would work hard to pursue higher education on government scholarship. He aimed to become a doctor or an engineer,”says Lone. Soon after the incident, army released a statement and said that the army men fired in self-defence.

“The army convoy came under unprovoked and intense stone throwing by a group of 100-120 stone pelters which swelled to 200-250 persons. Extensive damage was caused to these vehicles and mob tried to set them on fire.

A junior commissioned officer accompanying the convoy got hit on the head and fell unconscious suffering serious injury. The mob tried to lynch the individual and snatch his weapon,” the army statement released on January 27 had said.

Army further said that: “Considering the extreme gravity of the situation the army was constrained to open fire in self-defence to prevent lynching of the JCO and burning of Government vehicle by the mob.”

Police registered a case into the incident and mentioned name of army Major, Aditya of 10 Garwal and his unit in the FIR. no 26/2018 under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 336 (endangering life) of RPC, registered at a police station in Shopian – the Supreme Court recently stayed the FIR and restrained J&K police from taking any coercive action against the army men.

On the next day of the incident, army submitted its version to police which has been made part of the ongoing investigation. A newspaper, quoting sources, reported, “The army has also stressed that the SoP was followed by issuing verbal warnings, repeated requests and aerial firing to disperse the crowd.”

A magisterial inquiry was also ordered by Jammu Kashmir Government and Deputy Commissioner Shopian, Mohammad Aijaz was asked to submit his report within 20 days.

Few days after the incident, a local Tehsildar visited Lone’s house and asked him to record his statement before the district magistrate Shopian, who is conducting magisterial probe into the incident. Lone says, he instantly refused fearing officials might ask him to compromise and accept compensation.

“I will not go anywhere to record my statement. What will government do? Have they been able to deliver justice in previous incidents? I want nothing, no compensation. Can they can give back my son?” questions Lone, visibly seems to have lost faith in justice. “It (son’s death) was in my fate.” Adjacent to Lone’s house, Ghulam Mohammad Lone, in 60s, leans against a Kiker tree. He recalls the scene when he moved back to his house when army firing followed after stone-throwing, near his house. “As the army convoy arrived in village, there was stone-throwing following which army men opened fire. I went inside my house for safety. The firing was so intense, I thought death was knocking at me and family,” he says.

According to Ghulam, army have not visited the village since the day of incident; but he contradicts army claims that warnings was issued to the civilians to disperse.

“I didn’t hear from anyone about army’s verbal warning to people to disperse,” he says. To avoid causalities in future, Ghulam says if army chooses another route for its vehicle movement that would remain feasible to keep the tempers down.

Arshid Abdullah (name changed), another local resident in his 30s, said army “didn’t made any warning announcement.”

“Second time when they (army) came, they didn’t issue any warning. They didn’t talk to any elder of the village to ask people to go inside homes or don’t pelt stone,” he said.

In Ganaovpora, the villagers have removed the flag which triggered army anger but posters featuring Firdous and other local militants still remain pasted on shop shutters and electric poles outside Firdous’s house.

—Courtesy: RK

[Writer: [email protected]]