Kashmir Day

On February 05 every year a day will start for the people that focuses on showing Pakistan’s support and unity with the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir and to support their ongoing freedom struggle and to pay homage to Kashmiri martyrs who lost their lives fighting for Kashmir’s freedom. Some claim that as many as 600,000 Indian soldiers operate in the entire Kashmir region to suppress the freedom struggle. Some rights groups say close to 100,000 people have died since 1989.

They are our brothers and sisters and we must help and support them at all cost. Finally, we have to keep alive this day for our brothers and sister, who are facing Indian brutalities for the last many decades.

RAHMAT BALOCH

Turbat, Balochistan

