Kashmir cultural festival opens at Lok Virsa

The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) in collaboration with Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir Culture Department and Federal Directorate of Education opened a 3-day “Kashmir Cultural Festival” in Islamabad on Friday, marking Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed on Sunday (February 5).

The main objective of the festival is to promote Kashmir cause through a cultural perspective while expressing solidarity with the innocent Kashmiri people struggling for their right of self-determination in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).