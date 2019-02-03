Kashmir cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy: Qureshi

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said Kashmir is an important cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy with Pakistan having a clear stance on the issue.

FM Qureshi left for London on Sunday to attend functions being organised in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day. He will address an international conference on Kashmir in the British Parliament on February 4 (Monday).

The foreign minister will also attend an exhibition in Park Lane on February 5 (Tuesday).

Speaking to the media before departing, FM Qureshi said Kashmir is an important cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy and that Pakistan’s stance on the issue being very clear.

“We will raise a strong voice to highlight India’s continued atrocities in Kashmir in the House of Commons and present Pakistan’s stance on the issue,” he said. “Pakistan will continue to extend its political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris for their right to self-determination in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

