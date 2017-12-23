Kashmir has been converted into virtual jail: Qazi Yasir

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, prominent religious scholar and the Chairman of Ummat-e-Islami, Qazi Ahmed Yasir, has said that India has converted the territory into a garrison where people are being killed day in and day out.

Qazi Yasir addressing people at historical Jamia Masjid in Islamabad town said the brutal use of pellet gun continues till date even though the international community and human rights groups have criticized it.

He condemned the unabated arrests throughout the occupied territory. He said youth arrested from South to North Kashmir are being booked under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA).

Qazi Yasir said the arrests and other brutalities cannot stop the ongoing movement as the freedom sentiment has grown and transited into a new generation and shall henceforth transit into the next one and till the dawn of freedom the struggle will continue.

He also demanded release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists including Sarjan Barkati and paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of Shopian and Kupwara.

He said the world community has to wake up for the plight of Kashmiris being slaughtered, thrown into prisons and blinded every day.—KMS