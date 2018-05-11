Kashmir Conference

Dr. Syed Nazir Gilani

OVER a period of time Conferences on Kashmir within and outside Pakistan have gained notoriety. However, there is no substitute for engagement and free expression in settling disputes. I was one of the Key Note speakers in the first session of a One Day International Conference on “Kashmir: An Unfinished Agenda of Partition” on Monday 7 May 2018 in Islamabad.

The conference was organised by Islamabad based Think Tank – Pakistan House. President of Azad Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan was the chief guest in the first session. General Ehsan ul Haq chair of Board of Governors, Rana Athar Javed DG and their team in Pakistan House were good hosts. They had invested deep thinking in involving speakers from all disciplines. Mohammad Afzal Khan MP, Raja Najabat Hussain chairman JKSMI and Yasmine Dar Member of the Labour Party’s National Executive were other notable speakers from the United Kingdom.

In general our understanding of Kashmir Case at the UN is flawed. It is far from the manner in which it has been admitted. Unless we have a full knowledge about UN Resolutions and the stand of various member nations during the debates on Kashmir, we would not be of any service to the Rights Movement of Kashmiri People.

Dr. P. Graham, the United Nations Representative for Kashmir in his report submitted at the 570th meeting of UN Security Council on 17 January 1952, has presented the Kashmir case as follows:

(1) The people of Jammu and Kashmir, are worthy of the right of their own self-determination through a free, secure, and impartial plebiscite.

(2) Graham has presented 4 elements of Kashmir case namely, the rights and dignity, the security and the self-determination of these historic people. We have misdirected ourselves and have latched on to the component of self-determination only. The failure to uphold the three important elements of rights, dignity and the security, has remained an error of judgement.

When we ask for the rights and dignity and the security, the demand to self-determination emerges as a natural consequence.

Many at the Conference would not have known that if we had been able to keep the time table for a plebiscite proposed by United Kingdom at the 284th Meeting of UN SC on 17 April 1948, there would have been a Plebiscite between May 1948 and October 1948. If we had accepted the advice of Colombia as member in the Commission and appointed President of the International Red Cross as Plebiscite Administrator, and not gone for American citizen Admiral Nimitz, the process of a Plebiscite would have been through between 1949 – 1953.

If the Prime Minister of Kashmir had not rescinded the travel restrictions on 31 March 1959, Indian citizens would have continued to enter the State on a visa or entry permit even today. If Pakistan had accepted British proposal to go to ICJ in November 1947 and United States had kept its course and gone to ICJ in August 1951, the cause of Indian occupation, accession, would have been declared invalid by the International Court of Justice.

Pakistan was only 3 months old and did not have the reliable generation of experts as it has today, to take up the offer to go to ICJ in November 1947. We have continued to misunderstand the status of the case. Kashmir is not a bilateral dispute between India and Pakistan. Pakistan Government in its joint statement with India, after June 19-23, 1997 talks at Islamabad made an error of judgement in disturbing the core position and accepting Kashmir as an include with 8 other pending issues with India. The correct interpretation has been made by Great Britain at the 284th meeting of the UN Security Council on 17 April 1948. United Kingdom has said that “Kashmir dispute is the greatest and gravest single issue in international affairs”.

UN provides for a bilateral engagement on Kashmir. However, United States has stated that any conclusions arrived at in bilateral discussions should be ‘just and consistent with the principles of UN Charter. The disagreement on referendum in Kashmir has not been correctly understood. It is being interpreted to prejudice the merits of Kashmir case. Netherlands at the 566th meeting of UN Security Council held on 10 November 1951 has made an important statement on the question of disagreement. Netherlands representative in the Security Council has stated, “The lack of agreement therefore, does not concern this right of self-determination. It concerns the ways and means and procedures to establish the conditions for a fair expression of the will of the people of the State of Jammu and Kashmir who want to make their choice free from any kind of fear or intimidation.”

Our understanding about the accession with India is also flawed. There is no accession with India at this point. India has surrendered the State’s conditional accession at the UN SC on 15 January 1948 for a UN supervised vote. Indian army has been conducting demographic and psychographic profiling of Kashmiris. It is to identify those who oppose the Indian rule and have them killed. Why does India need to go with its killing instinct in Kashmir? The answer is provided by Quebec referendum. Quebec referendum for independence failed for a shortfall of 54,288 votes. Indian Government wants to continue with its unprovoked killing of Kashmiri youth and create and exploit the number deficit during any future referendum in Kashmir.

The author is the President of JKCHR – NGO in Special Consultative Status with the United Nations. He is on UN Register as an Expert in Peace Keeping, Humanitarian Operations and Election Monitoring Missions. He is a senior advocate of the Supreme Court. Author could be reached at [email protected]

—Email