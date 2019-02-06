Kashmir — clarion call for justice

Syed Qamar Afzal Rizvi

TRULY undeniable today in Kashmir, the humanity is crying for justice where Indian security forces are engaged ad infinitum, brutalising, terrorizing, arresting and killing the hapless Kashmiris. The Vale witnessed a complete shutdown on Feb 05 in order to protest against Indian policy of ruthless occupation. While having an insight into the current HR situation in Kashmir, we find no let and confusion to infer that Indian state policies in Kashmir are grossly violating the very instruments of International Humanitarian Law (IHL) and International Human Rights Law (IHRL) — the core of UN’s Human Rights Charter. Veritably, IHL and IHRL law are two distinct but complementary bodies of law. Both these laws are fundamentally concerned with the protection of the life, health and dignity of individuals. International Humanitarian Law (IHL) applies in armed conflicts while International Human Rights Law (IHRL) applies at all times, in peace and in war. The UN role is instrumental in this regard.

While looking into Kashmiris’ affairs, we see that they are the people dying everywhere getting massacred in every town and village, there are the people being picked up and thrown into dark jails in unknown parts, there are dungeons in the city where hundreds of young men are kept in heavy chains and from where many never seem to have emerged alive, there are thousands who have disappeared leaving behind women with photographs and perennial waiting ,there were multitudes of dead bodies on the roads, in hospital beds, in fresh martyrs’ graveyards and scattered casually on the snow of mindless borders.” This is what an irrefutable estimate given by the author Mirza Waheed in his book “The Collaborator” describing Indian atrocities in Kashmir.

The recently published UN report unravels the facts that the’’ Indian security forces use excessive force that leads to unlawful killings and a very high number of injuries, the report says, citing civil society estimates that up to 145 civilians were killed by the security forces between mid-July 2016 and the end of March 2018, with up to 20 other civilians killed by armed groups in the same period. One of the most dangerous weapons used against protesters in 2016 – and which is still being employed by security forces – was the pellet-firing shotgun…. And 6,221 people were injured by the metal pellets. Civil society organizations believe that many of them have been partially or completely blinded’’.

Since international human rights law prohibits the arbitrary deprivation of life under any circumstances and veritably the government of India is a party to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), there seems a valid question about Indian infringement of the ICCPR. Truly, Article 6 of the ICCPR expressly prohibits derogation from the right to life. Thus, even during time of emergency, “[n]o one shall be arbitrarily deprived of his life.” Furthermore, the ICCPR also prohibits torture and other forms of cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment. Articles 4 and 7 of the ICCPR explicitly ban torture, even in times of national emergency or when the security of the state is threatened. “Impunity for human rights violations and lack of access to justice are key human rights challenges in the state of Jammu and Kashmir,” the UN report says, noting that the Armed Forces (Jammu and Kashmir) Special Powers Act 1990 (AFSPA) and the Jammu & Kashmir Public Safety Act 1978 (PSA) have “created structures that obstruct the normal course of law, impede accountability and jeopardize the right to remedy for victims of human rights violations.”

The AFSPA prohibits prosecution of security forces personnel unless the Indian Government grants prior permission to prosecute. “This gives security forces virtual immunity against prosecution for any human rights violation. In the nearly 28 years that the law has been in force in Jammu & Kashmir there has not been a single prosecution of armed forces personnel granted by the central government,” the report says. It is justifiably argued and solicited that India should urgently repeal the AFSPA; establish independent, impartial and credible investigations to probe all civilian killings since July 2016 and all abuses committed by armed groups; and provide reparations and rehabilitation to all injured individuals and to the families of those killed in the context of security operations. Similarly, the PSA should be amended to ensure its compliance with international human rights law, and all those held under administrative detention should either be charged or immediately released.

Given the political and humanistic dimensions of the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan , it clearly vindicates that the issue has long been entered into a very sensitizing stage: ‘’This is not a conflict frozen in time; but a conflict that has robbed millions of their basic human rights, and continues to this day to inflict untold suffering,” said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein. Since the humanitarian argumentation holds that Human Rights are far more than a political platform in today’s world, there arises the imperative that the HR values must be considered paramount beyond any means of expediencies entailed by Government policies. The life scenario of Kashmiris is honeycombed with manifold human rights’ transgressions by the Indian government that tell us awesome stories engulfed in misery, plight and pain. To live freely and independently is the fundamental right of every Kashmiri citizen provided to them by the credo of UN’s Charter of Human rights.

Conclusively, the human rights are under great threats posed by the security operations, doctrines and laws practiced by the Indian government in Kashmir. Therefore, the Human Rights Council must take action in Kashmir as it has had taken in the Gaza conflict by creating ‘the United Nations Fact Finding Mission’ to investigate all violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law by the occupying power, India against Kashmiris in India-occupied Kashmir. And also the UNSC P5 must play role of ‘collective responsibility’ in this matter.

— The writer, an independent ‘IR’ researcher-cum- analyst based in Pakistan, is member of European Consortium for Political Research Standing Group on IR, Critical Peace & Conflict Studies, also a member of European Society of International Law (ESIL).

