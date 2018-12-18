Kashmir Chair proposal at IIUI endorsed

Staff Reporter

The speakers of a national conference on “ Human Rights Violations in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK)” endorsed International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) president’s proposal for establishing a Kashmir Chair at university. They denounced the large-scale human rights abuses being unleashed by Indian occupation forces in the area on a daily basis.

Speakers also noted that media and academia must play meaningful role in awareness of the Kashmir cause and dissemination of the atrocities continued by the Indian occupied forces.

Speakers paid tributes to the brave people of IoK who have resisted occupation for over 70 years and fighting against the subjugation fearlessly.

The event was jointly organized here by the Department of Politics and International Relations of IIUI and Policy and Research Forum AJK. Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President, Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan said bloodshed campaign launched by Indian forces was a violation of Geneva convention and humanitarian laws. He said occupied forces were intentionally shooting the unarmed protesters.

“Kashmir is mourning today, Pulwama martyrs’ carnage has saddened our hearts” he said while condemning the fake encounter by Indian forces few days back in pulwama. He said India was practicing genocide of unarmed Kashmiris and world had seen brutal use of force and pallet guns on innocent Kashmiris.

AJK president called upon youth to utilize relevant sources to let the world know about brutal acts of Indian government across the heaven like soil. He called for formation of an international human rights commission to investigate forced disappearances, genocide and implemented draconian laws. He also thanked Pakistan foreign minister for holding a press conference against the unjustified activities of Indian forces.

