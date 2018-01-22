Kashmir: How becoming Muslim changed my life

Views from Srinagar

Aliya Khan

I am an English woman who converted to Islam in Kashmir in May 2017. I have already related in my previous write-ups how people in Kashmir helped me to achieve my wish to become Muslim. When I became Muslim it changed my life. I became a different person. Being Muslim changed my perceptions of life. Being Muslim gave me a new world-view because now I see the world as a Muslim. This is a very different way of thinking to how the Western world views us. I am so much changed that sometimes I no longer recognise my former self. I am full of astonishment at how Islam has changed me and made me a better person. Now every day when I wake up I automatically thank to Allah.I am now a happy person.

Before becoming Muslim, I was unhappy and depressed. The basic cause of my depression and unhappiness was based in the Western society I lived in.I always hated Western culture. I yearned to be Muslim. Yet many years passed and I asked every Muslim I met to help me to convert but nobody showed the slightest interest. I don’t know why?All it takes is a visit to an Imam and the belief in Allah and the recitation by the convert of the Kalima.That is until I came to Kashmir. There at last in Srinagar I was eagerly helped to achieve my long cherished wish. And so I became a Muslim. Islam changed my life. Not immediately of course. I started to read the Qu’ran. I had read it before but then I wasn’t Muslim. Now I read it differently. Every word had more meaning for me. I have nobody to help me learn about Islam so it is naturally a slow process. I find a lot of information from You Tube videos.

I hesitated over various books of Hadith in a bookshop, not knowing which to buy since I had previously thought there is only the Bukhari. Finally, I bought Salih Muslim. I put on abaya and niqaab. Islam determined my thoughts, regulated my conduct as of course it does for all Muslims. I cleansed my vocabulary of any words and phrases that were too overtly Western and not in accordance with Islam. I used to swear, driven to it by the stress of Western lifestyle. Suddenly, I didn’t want to. I also became much more understanding of other peoples’ point of view. Before I was too often impatient. Western culture teaches people to be egocentric. Islam is the opposite. I used often to be an angry person.Now peace descended on my soul.

I tried to follow the teachings of Islam. I concentrated. And when I said In sha Allah it is with total acceptance that everything that happens is ordained by Allah. When I said MashallahI was thanking Allah for all the blessings he has given me since I accepted Islam. But such is an the ignorance of the West that when I wrote In sha Allah about something in my possible future to someone from my past life they asked me what Allah has to do with it. The wordIn sha Allahis a foundation of our belief. Islam means submission to Allah. And then I realised I was thinking exactly like a Muslim woman should as ordained in the Qu’ran. Becoming Muslim automatically changed my world-view and my view of Islam.Because now I was looking at everything through the eyes of a Muslim.

There are many misconceptions about Islam in the West. Far too many to elaborate on here. Sometimes, I was also confused by all the propaganda. But the most important misconceptions are the words jihad, shari’ia, fatwaand the oppression of women. Western media is intent on demonising Islam and branding all Muslims as terrorists. Islamic State (IS) has dominated the Western media since 2010 with a very negative view of Muslims. IS are not real Muslims, their indiscriminate attacks are not part of Islam. Every attack by IS is also an attack on Muslims,especially those living in the West as they suffer from prejudice and attacks. The West makes sure the opinions of real Muslims are not heard. And so I learned the true meaning of the words thrown around by the West in their constant propaganda campaign.

Fighting for IS is not jihad. Jihad has many meanings. It does not mean“Holy War”. This was a term first coined by the Crusaders in their war against Islam a thousand years ago. Jihad essentially means striving or struggling for Allah in any way whether in word or actions such as trying to do good such as giving zaakat; it is also jihad when faced with two competing decisions to choose the right one. Prophet Mohammad(SAW) said, “The best of jihad is a perfect Haj,” (Sahih al-Bukari # 2784).

Jihad also means self-defence.Muslims have the right to defend themselves if there is no peaceful alternative but the military campaign has to be declared by a proper authority. And 14 centuries ago, Islam decreed the rules of engagement with the minutest details. Innocents such as women, children and invalids must never be harmed. Any peaceful overtures from the enemy must be accepted.Detailed provision is also made for prisoners, they must be treated the same as the soldiers of the Army that captured them. And they must be given the same food, clothes and care as the soldiers.

Contrast this with the indiscriminate torture, bombing and killing the West inflicts on people when it engages in war. Finally, the phrase Holy War if translated back into Arabic are Al Harba Al Mustaqudd. This has no similarity to the word jihad. “Shar’ia law” is a tautology invented by the West. Shar’ia simply means law in Arabic so the term “shar’ia law” makes no sense. The term is used in the West in a pejorative sense to denote extremism or fundamentalism. These concepts do not exist in Islam because everything that regulates our actions was set out in the Qu’ran 14 centuries ago.

Fatwa is also a word the West likes to throw around in it’s propaganda campaign against Islam. The word has come to have connotations of cruelty, oppression and regressive thinking. I was fascinated to discover the real meaning of fatwa and to read them for myself.

—Courtesy: Rising Kashmir

