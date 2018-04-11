Kashmir an issue of right to self-determination: Shehla

Srinagar

Calling for a political resolution of Kashmir, former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) vice president Shehla Rashid Monday said Kashmir was an issue of the right to self-determination of the people.

Addressing a news conference here, Shehla saidKashmir was not a human rights issue or an issue of terrorism but an issue of the right to self-determination of the people.

Taking a dig at the State government, she questioned why gun was being used as the first response toward youth.

Shehla highlighted several issues regarding the academic system, revocation of SRO 202 and justice for Kathua’s eight-year-old Gujjar child, Asifa Jan.

Expressing solidarity with people “fighting on the streets”, she said the way they were being treated was absolutely “horrendous”.

“The way pellets are being fired toward students of women’s colleges, and shells fired at youth and women is absolutely condemnable,” Shehlasaid.

Criticizing the government’s approach toward people,she said while the State keeps telling people to give up violence and arms, it should also give up violence.

“The students and youth are fired at and the government keeps talking about bringing people toward the mainstream although it does not have any policy about engaging them,” Shehla said.

Questioning the government’s policy, she said where was the government’s surrender policy? “Why is the State government not able to convince people to surrender and why a gun is always the first response,” Shehla said.

Questioning why youth were being killed in Kashmir, she said BJP was trying to polarize 2019 polls because it was left with no agenda.

About the rape and murder of Asifa, Shehlasaid, “We have seen different political parties suppressing the voices of the people demanding justice for Asifa.”—RK