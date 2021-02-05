Kashmir ‘an integral part’ of Pakistan: Firdous Stresses world must save humanity from the barbarity of fascist Modi-led regime

Amraiz Khan

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday declared that Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan and will soon be included in the map of the country.

“It is the need of the hour to shake global conscience on serious human rights abuses in Kashmir.”

Special Assistant to CM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan was addressing a seminar in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day at Lahore Press Club here on Friday.

Addressing the seminar, Dr Firdous said the world community must save humanity from the fascist Modi-led regime which has turned Kashmir into the world’s largest prison. She called upon the United Nations and the world human rights organizations to raise voice on behalf of widows, victims of rape, families of those who have disappeared and killed and pressurize India to end brutality and oppression and give ‘right of self-determination’ to the people of Kashmir.

Dr Firdous said that despite decades of Indian oppression, the residents of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) continued their struggle, and India couldn’t deprive the Kashmiris of their right and justified demand for freedom with state-sponsored terrorism and torture. She said the wickedness and brutality of the Modi regime had been fully exposed before the world and India could no more retain its illegal occupation over IOK any longer.

The Special Assistant said that the Pakistani government will continue to raise its voice for the Kashmiris on every forum, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan fulfilled the promise made to the people of Kashmir and raised the voice of Kashmir during his address to the General Assembly.

Dr Firdous said that thousands of innocent Kashmiris have been killed in state-terrorism by India. She said Indian oppression has orphaned 107,813 children and 22,924 women have become windows while the rape of Kashmiri women has become a daily routine as 11,234 women have become a victim of gang rape. Despite all this, the spirit and determination of the Kashmiri people for their struggle for independence is still active and alive, concluded the SACM.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed the deep sense of sorrow over the death of four persons of a family in a road accident near Bahawalpur and extended sympathies to the heirs. He has also sought a report from the administration.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident in Mian Channu. The Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members of the deceased. The Chief Minister has also sought a report from administration about this incident.