Kashmir an integral part of Pakistan | By Sehrish Khan

Kashmir an integral part of Pakistan

THE foundation of the September 1965 war was laid when the leadership of India landed its troops in Srinagar through British warplanes based on a very cunning show of force and started the brutal massacre of Kashmiri Muslims.

Hindu Dogra Maharajas were oppressing the Kashmiri Muslims for the last century. There were huge demonstrations against these atrocities in the entire sub-continent and in 1931, the Kashmir Committee was established under the chairmanship of Allama Iqbal, on the appeal of which thousands of volunteers entered the state of Jammu and Kashmir to arrest the Dogra regime against Islam.

It was a strange coincidence that the first Kashmir Day was celebrated in the state of Jammu and Kashmir on August 14, 1931 and on this date Pakistan came into being, which shows the deep historical geographical and religious/spiritual relationship between them.

At the time of partition of India, the State of Jammu and Kashmir was the largest state in India in terms of area (84 thousand 471 square miles).

Its international borders were with Tibet, China, Afghanistan and a small area with Russia. Thus, this State was of great strategic importance.

According to the 1941 census, its total population was 44 million, of which 77 percent were Muslims.

The rivers Indus, Jhelum and Chenab emanating from the mountain ranges of this state irrigate the plains of Pakistan and give the entire region geographical unity.

Apart from this, the road and railway communication of the State was connected with Pakistan.

Its exports and imports used to pass through here. Based on these facts, the Maharaja of the State signed the Standstill Agreement with Pakistan, the apparent purpose of which was to maintain the continuity of the existing relations with Pakistan, but in reality, this agreement was part of a nefarious conspiracy.

The conspiracy was to get time to establish a postal and telegraph system with India. On August 15, 1947, India sent a message to the Maharaja to speed up the campaign to eliminate the majority of Kashmiri Muslims.

As soon as this message was received, the brutal Dogra government heated up the market for bloodshed.

Stephens, editor of the Calcutta Daily “The Statesman”, wrote: In eleven weeks, five lakh Muslim population wiped out from Jammu and Kashmir.

Two lakhs were destroyed in such a way that not even a trace of them was found. The rest of the Muslims saved their lives by fleeing to West Punjab in a state of extreme disorder.

The horrifying news of the massacre and brutal persecution of the Kashmiri Muslims created great agitation among the tribesmen and they came out of their homes for Jihad against the Maharaja.

Pakistan was faced with the problem that if the tribals were prevented from doing what they consider their religious duty, it could set the entire tribal area on fire.

At that time, the Pak Army was shouldering the huge responsibility of protecting and caring for millions of refugees.

The tribal army crossed the river Jhelum on 22 October 1947 and entered the State. He continued to advance towards Srinagar by various routes, repulsing the State forces.

Fearing the situation, the Maharaja had fled to Jammu. During the negotiations on the Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan, a revolution had taken place in Gilgit, located in the north of Kashmir, whose entire population consisted of Muslims.

On October 31, the Gilgit Scouts arrested the Hindu Governor and with the enthusiastic support of the people raised the Pakistani flag and the government of Pakistan requested to take over the administration of the area.

On November 14, a representative of Pakistan arrived in Gilgit by plane and the area became part of Pakistan.

Later the rulers of Hunza and Nagar also acceded to Pakistan. The relations between Kashmir and Pakistan are eternal and rooted in history.

This is the reason why the crescent flag of Pakistan is waving in the entire valley of Kashmir and its national anthem is echoing everywhere.

Those who are martyred in the path of loyalty, their dead bodies are being wrapped in the Pakistani flag and buried.

The sacrifices of the brave Kashmiris are paying off and it is becoming impossible for India to keep them as slaves day by day.

The dawn of freedom is about to dawn in Occupied Kashmir. Apart from Kashmiris, the freedom of Kashmiris also includes the blood of great martyrs of Pakistan which was shed in 1965 and is still shed today defending the Line of Control.

In the war of 1965, the people and the army performed outstanding deeds of faith, selflessness, courage and masculinity, an example of which is rarely found in the military history of the world.

From this we learned that the security of the country can be protected only by the army which has the full support of the people and whose country is politically and economically stable.

—The writer is contributing columnist, based in Rawalpindi.