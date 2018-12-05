Kashmir: A zero-sum vs a win-win game via Kartarpur

Syed Qamar Afzal Rizvi

RIGHTLY moved by the logical notion that humanity and peace can be promoted via interfaith harmony, Pakistan has taken a right initiative to open the Kartarpur corridor between India and Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan on last Wednesday performed the groundbreaking of the long-awaited corridor, a move— if not prejudiced by India — could lead to a multiple policy dividends to the South Asian citizenry. On Kashmir, instead of being driven by the militant RSS-projected antagonism and war-mongering narratives, Modi’s government will have to come out with a forward-looking approach thereby rebounding with a goodwill posture towards Pakistan with regard to the Kartarpur peace initiative.

Kartarpur is located in Shakargarh in Narowal district of Pakistan’s Punjab province. Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, had spent more than 18 years of his life there. The Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara is located on the banks of the Ravi River, about three-four kilometres from the border in Pakistan. The proposal for the corridor remained on the table since 1988 when Pakistan and India had agreed in principle to construct a corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in India to Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan yet unfortunately, tense relations between the two countries prevented progress on the plan.

Whereas, Pakistan’s Army Chief Qamar Bajwa said, “It’s a step towards peace which our region needs. Barbed wire at borders is measure by a sovereign state to check/deny illegal crossings.’’ “Corridors and Gates are for legal peaceful visitors. So is the case for all our neighbors’’, he added. Factually, the corridor will connect the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur area of Narowal district with Dera Baba Nanak in India’s Gurdaspur district. Pakistan will build the corridor from the Indian border to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur while the other part from Dera Baba Nanak in Indian Punjab’s Gurdaspur district up-to the border will be constructed by India. It will facilitate the Sikh pilgrims visiting their most sacred sites in Pakistan.

And yet the double game played by India is clearly reflected by the comment given by India’s Army Chief: “Pakistan made itself an Islamic state. If they have to stay together with India, then they have to develop as a secular state’’ General Bipin Rawat said Friday. Gen Bipen’s intimidating tune accompanied by India’s new Cold Start doctrine reoriented with an integrated battle groups on the pattern of NATO’s rapid response force can no more impress Pakistan military that is well-prepared to defend its borders. India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has illogically and unjustifiably excluded this corridor move from making any peace linkage between New Delhi and Islamabad.

And moreover, New Delhi’s refusal to participate in the upcoming SAARC moot in Islamabad is an index of India’s anti-peace posture in the region. Veritably, on the Kartarpur, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in India is hoping to make significant electoral gains in the coming general election, slated for May 2019. The whys and wherefores regarding India’s current policy offence and ostracism vis-à-vis Pakistan’s Kartarpur move are no more hidden from the international community. New Delhi is fearful that Pakistan’s peace initiative to build bridges of public diplomacy could possibly upset the present status quo on Kashmir for that New Delhi is not yet ready to accept. Sadly, India is still obsessed with blaming Pakistan for supporting a Sikh separatist movement- a policy notion that New Delhi adopted several decades ago and allowing the remaining leadership of that movement to live in Pakistan.

India wrongly perceives the Kashmir conflict as a security issue and not as a humanitarian one. Political and legal one that needs a tripartite agreement between the Kashmiri leadership and the governments of India and Pakistan. The mindset of the Indian writers is getting changed. Some Indian political analysts suggest that it is important that Pakistan should talk to the BJP leadership and must engage in a fruitful manner while bringing multiple stakeholders within its country to the table. These analysts advocate for a systematic approach on Kashmir via significant bilateral confidence building measures. They urge that India and Pakistan need to create a joint mechanism that agrees a common minimum plan for the entire Kashmir area. They also plead for an India-Pakistan bilateral mechanism to invest in Kashmir’s industry, agriculture, services and tourism.

While delivering a lucid speech after laying the foundation stone at Kartarpur, Premier Imran Khan said Pakistan and India have both made mistakes in the past but they now need to work together to improve ties. “War is out of question between our two countries, which are equipped with nuclear weapons. It will be really crazy for both of them to even think about going to war,” the PM warned. “Our countries must stop blame game. If France and Germany can leave their bloody past behind why can’t India and Pakistan break the shackles of the past.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan is right in his peace assertion on Kashmir by advocating that those who say that peace is never possible, they should never forget about the pacification between two historical belligerents Germany and France. It is a truism that, the land being fought over in Kashmir is not as important as the people of the Vale and their indigenous right to peace and freedom. The Kashmir issue demands a humanitarian, pragmatic and gradual approach. Therefore, Pakistan is moving in the right direction. Peace is certainly better than conflict: Should not the BJP leadership realise that both India and Pakistan could mutually harvest from the forward looking mindsets since political peace needs strategic ventures that can bring economic prosperity in the region? Hindustan Times in its editorial (Nov 28) regarded the Kartarpur move as a positive step by Pakistan. True, in order to change the underpinning dynamics from a zero-sum game to a win-win scenario, both India and Pakistan need a shift in their decades old thinking patterns reflecting polarization, war-euphoria and antagonism.

— The writer, an independent ‘IR’ researcher-cum- analyst based in Pakistan, is member of European Consortium for Political Research Standing Group on IR, Critical Peace & Conflict Studies, also a member of European Society of International Law (ESIL).

Share on: WhatsApp