Kashmir — a lost Indian case needs mediation

Syed Qamar Afzal Rizvi

AFTER completion of almost six months of Governor’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir on last Wednesday, the state of J & K will usher in an autocratic era of President’s rule—apparently imposed to address the administrative challenges vis-à-vis the rising freedom movement fawned by the Kashmiri youth against the ongoing Indian yoke in the Vale. President Ram Nath Kovind signed the proclamation for imposition of central rule in the state, which plunged into a political crisis in June after the Mehbooba Mufti-led coalition government was reduced to minority following withdrawal of support by the 25-member BJP in the state. Ironically, India continuously denies that Kashmiris want freedom- from India’s dominance over their lives granted to them under the very ambit and credo of UN”s Charter. Blinkered India’s administrative cum-democratic-cum secular failures accompanied by blatant HR violations in Kashmir are well exposed to global community which must play its due role of mediation.

A worrying pattern is emerging in Kashmir where security forces are increasingly using indiscriminate and excessive force against civilians, the Amnesty India said on Monday, two days after forces killed at least seven civilians in Pulwama district in southern Kashmir. Responding to Saturday’s clashes between forces and civilians near a gunfight site in Pulwama, leading to death of seven civilians, Asmita Basu, programmes director, Amnesty India, said. The JRL comprising Hurriyat Conference factions led by Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and besides JKLF headed by Yasin Malik had called for the march in wake of the killing of seven civilians post a gunfight that claimed three militants and a soldier in Pulwama on Saturday last. “As Government of India is only interested in our territory and forcibly holds on to it while systematically eliminating the people, it is better than they finish us off at once and that is why leadership has asked Go to do that as we march towards their army headquarters in Badami Bagh on Monday.

The former Prime Minister of Norway Kjell Magne Bondevik, who met Kashmiri separatist leaders in Srinagar last week and also held talks with Pakistani leaders in Islamabad, has asserted that there is no military solution to the Kashmir conflict and expressed hope that his peace initiative would lead to dialogue among India, Pakistan and the people of Kashmir. “My visit to Pakistan and the Pakistani side of Kashmir is linked to my visit to India and their side of Kashmir. I want to learn as much as possible about facts on ground and different views on the Kashmir conflict,” Bondevik told TNIE via email. The comprehensive report, prepared by the UK Parliament’s All-Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group (APPKG), has highlighted “the draconian laws”, including the Armed Forces Special Powers Act and Public Safety Act, “under the garb of which Indian occupation forces are committing human rights abuses in IoK with impunity”. Amnesty International in its report while enumerating thousands of killings and rape of thousands of women by the personnel of the Indian security forces since 1989 had also demanded the repeal of AFSPA.

For the record, during the Vajpayee’s government in India, the White House during the former Bill Clinton’s administration gave the observation: ‘’…The President, in his meeting with the Prime Minister, reaffirmed our fundamental view, which is, there is no military solution to this problem, and it must be resolved through a process of dialogue, both between India and elements in Kashmir. And ultimately we hope in the renewal of dialogue that the Prime Minister so bravely pushed forward in his trip to Lahore…’’ Today, the Kashmir situation has become more complex in the Vale and it rightly demands a third party intervention by the US over this war-pronged issue between India and Pakistan. And yet seen from the Vajpayee-Modi juxtaposition over the Kashmir issue, it indicates that Vajpayee adopted liberalism; while Modi preferred Hindu-ethnocentrism over this issue. This makes a glaring case difference where peace notions have been shrewdly hijacked by the RSS-provoked temptations of animosity against Kashmiris. A former US Assistant Secretary of State for South Asia under US President Bill Clinton’s Administration had passed the observation: ‘’Making people disappear, encounter killings, extra-judicial executions, death in custody, and all this stuff, frankly, there is no excuse for. We view Kashmir as a disputed territory and that means we do not recognize instrument of accession meaning that Kashmir is forever more an integral part of India.’’

Since 1990s, thousands and thousands of Kashmiris have been killed, extrajudicial executions and enforced disappearances are reported to be carried out by Indian security forces. While looking from the lens of lego-politico-socio and human rights’ order , what makes irrefutably clear is that India has almost lost the Kashmir case since there appears no sound reason as to why India could still maintain its unjust status quo. India’s possession of the Kashmir territory by dint of force seems no more a workable synergy as currently the former Indian Home Minister P Chidambaram supported the stance of Pakistan on Kashmir issue, saying that Jammu and Kashmir has a unique geographical location and history, which needs a solution in line with the demand of the majority population.

No reasonable mind in both India and Pakistan can deny the truth that to knock peace at the war-trumpeted borders between India and Pakistan, it is the collective responsibility of the international community led by the P5 power politics to intervene and address this peace challenging issue in South Asia. Demilitarisation seems an inevitable need of the hour. The Indian military has to be removed from civilian areas and be deployed on borders only so that they would not interfere into day-to-day affairs of the Kashmiri people. In order to save Kashmir from the Hindutva-dictated clutches, the international community must demonstrate a collective humanistic Kosovo, like approach once applied by the UN, EU and the US to counterpoise the design of Greater Serbia.

— The writer, an independent ‘IR’ researcher-cum- analyst based in Pakistan, is member of European Consortium for Political Research Standing Group on IR, Critical Peace & Conflict Studies, also a member of European Society of International Law (ESIL).

