Kashmir: A Father’s Lament

Views from Srinagar

Syeda Afshana

I am writing to ocean. Ocean of crowd. Deeply infuriated. Roaring rage. And, overlooking my trauma. Don’t know if it can hear me….

But please, do listen to me. Listen to my lament. Listen to my angst. Listen to my elegy. I am bereaved. I am mourned. You know I have lost my soul. You know I have lost my dearest. The loss is irreparable. The wound is incurable. The calamity is unfathomable.

I surely need a moment alone. In solitude. In silence. For I want to sob. I want to sigh. I want to shriek. All by myself. Don’t I have a right to moan? Don’t I have a right to mourn? Please, respect my sorrow. Respect my suffering.

What big am I asking for? A fleeting glance of a few seconds. A time to touch corpse. Before it leaves for heavenly abode, never ever to return. A chance to kiss forehead. Before the grave nestles it eternally. I need just a brief monologue with my sleeping son. And, of course, a solitary soliloquy with my broken self.

Can’t you see my tears obverse of my emotions? For a moment, I feel standing apart from my surroundings. I feel detached from my feelings. They appear to be bottled up, too sharp to be set free. My unexpected response to my loss is numbness. But not denial. I had always dreaded the day I will lose him. But then, this morning when I announced his demise, I realized that this was real. My tribulation is true!

Seems I am no longer myself. Does grief essentially redefines us? Does it walk off with the “me” in us? Perhaps, yes. All the more, when socio-political contexts and rituals seize the bereaving moment. Your “me” does not only play to the gallery; it plays to the mob even. I too was crumbled under the clamor of voices. So, letting go was inevitably desirable for the gratifying grieving I otherwise wanted to hold on.

The ocean took him over; I saw him mingling in the masses; carried away little by little, away from me. Helpless, I lost my claim over his extended glimpse as he gradually went out of my sight. I decorously handled my distress.

They say ‘the most painful goodbyes are the ones that are left unsaid and never explained’. Sadly enough, I too couldn’t bid a fulfilling adieu to my son. The swan-song slumped in my throat. It still simmers inside, burdening me with a poignant memory of his funeral—the one that regrettably turned into an evocative fester for me.

Now that he is gone, let me grieve in private. Allow me my freedom to process the pain of my grief. I am not seeking return of my self-same. He is gone. Eternally. I am not looking for any retribution. The injury is done.

Permanently. I am not in search of chronicle out of my ordeal. The ache is immersed. Courageously. Just permit me to be a daring mourner. I am asking for my freedom—My Azaadi to cry on my own, no holds barred; to gripe and grumble over my loss the way I want to. It won’t snatch anything from anyone. It won’t belittle anyone anywhere. It won’t disturb any discourse or dynamic anywhere.

Hence, O’ Noisy Ocean, pay heed to me. Listen, I dare to weep. I dare to whine. I am entitled to bewail, and to bemoan. Harness the hole in my heart. Foster the thorn in my mind. And live the loss in my life. For it is the privilege of the bereaved to do so. Evermore! No one can deny it to me. As I relate to the clairvoyant lines of poet Miraji:

“The grave is open like the gaping mouth of a greedy man but no! Not even a stale morsel can enter it, the open mouth remaining open, empty space…. Go and put coffins to a deep eternal sleep in the grave. When these corpses are buried maybe you’ll wake from the dead…”. —Courtesy: GK