Kashmala Tariq sworn in as federal ombudsperson

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Former legislator Kashmala Tariq was sworn in on Tuesday as the federal ombudsperson on “protection against harassment of women at workplace.”

Soon after taking oath, administered by President Mamnoon Hussain at a ceremony held in Islamabad, Tariq headed to her new office to learn about the role she can play in combatting harassment at workplace, only to learn that the federal ombudsperson did not have representatives in two of the four provinces; Punjab and Balochistan.

Speaking to media, Tariq said her first initiative would be to create awareness regarding harassment. “We will launch a social campaign for both men and women.” While the campaign will make women aware of their rights, it will also focus on educating men on inappropriate behaviours that make women uneasy. “We will ensure that men know they cannot make women uncomfortable in the workplace,” she stressed.

Appointed as ombudsperson for a period of four years, Tariq highlighted the importance of teaching men what they cannot do instead of only teaching women what they should.

Regretting the harassment incident at Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) rally earlier in the day, Tariq said she intends to rope in women in parliament to help bring change. “Every woman should be a part of this movement.”