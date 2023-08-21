Kahisf Khan clinched the trophy of the Jashan-e-Azadi Snooker Championship trophy after defeating Sajjad Khan in the final played at Tey Tey Club, Gulbahar under the aegis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snooker Association on Sunday.

Talking to APP, President KP Snooker Association Zulfiqar Ali Butt said that a total of 32 players from different snooker clubs participated in the Championship.

The final of the Championship was played be-tween Kashif Khan and Sajjad Khan. Kashif Khan won 3-2 and won the trophy. On this occasion, Zulfiqar Ali Butt, who is also General Secretary of KP Olympics and President of KP Snooker, distributed trophies and prizes of Rs 30,000 to the players.

He also thanked owner of the Tey Club Allauddin for holding the Independence Day Cup.—APP