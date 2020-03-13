Kashf entrepreneurship awards honours women

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Kashf Foundation, with support from United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), hosted the Kashf Entrepreneurship Awards 2020, on Thursday March 12, 2020 during a special ceremony held in Lahore.

The event was graced by the presence of Chief Guest Justice Nasira Javid Iqbal, a well-known Pakistani jurist and a law professor who also served at the position of Justice at the Lahore High Court from 1994 to 2002. Surely, her achievements inspire many young Pakistani women to aim higher and conquer their goals. Likewise, Kashf Entrepreneurship awards is also an attempt to recognize and honour the efforts and perseverance of exceptional Kashf female entrepreneurs and field staff from all across Pakistan, who serve as an inspiration for others and have contributed to a positive social and economic change while blazing a trail for the new generation of aspiring women entrepreneurs.

“Women entrepreneurship is a simple concept to explain, but challenging to embody and enrich. Pakistani women are equally skilled and talented as men.