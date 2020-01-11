Karzai says happy to see Nawaz in good health Shahbaz justifies support for services chiefs tenure bills

Observer Report

London

Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai on Saturday visited former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at his London residence to inquire after the latter’s health where he was warmly received by Hussain and Hassan Nawaz.

The former premier’s brother, PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif, and his sons were also present during a special meeting with the former Afghan president.

Sources say that Hamid Karzai sought well-being of the former premier.

Speaking to reporters outside the residence, Karzai said he was delighted to visit “my brothers his excellency Mian sahib and Shahbaz Sharif sahib. He added that he had visited to inquire about Nawaz’s health.

The former Afghan president said that he was ‘delighted’ to meet Nawaz Sharif and was happy on the decision to come and see him personally. “I am very happy upon meeting my good friend Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shahbaz Sharif, he’s in good health and has been extremely kind,” said Hamid Karzai.

“On my visits to Pakistan and on his visits to Afghanistan, he’s been extremely kind. I was happy to see him in good health,” the former Afghan president said. Nawaz thanked Karzai for visiting him to inquire about his health, party sources said.

Meanwhile, Shahbaz Sharif, talking to media, said that his party had taken a “collective” decision after consultations to support the bills pertaining to the tenure of services’ chiefs.

He said it was a fact that there had been no “outrage or protest” from any side when Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government had granted an extension to Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and issued a notification in this regard.