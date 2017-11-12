Karzai holds talks on Loya Jirga and elections with Russian Ambassador

KABUL : The former Afghan President Hamid Karzai met with the Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Alexander Mantytskiy in Kabul.

The Office of the Former President in a statement said the Former President discussed the issue of Loya Jirga and upcoming parliamentary elections during his meeting with the Russian envoy.

This comes as Karzai has long been insisting on the government to convene a Loya Jirga or grand council of the elders to discuss the critical issues of the country.

Karzai has stepped up efforts to convene the Loya Jirga specifically after the US President announced the new strategy for South Asia and Afghanistan.

He had earlier said that the new US strategy is against the interests of the region and the country.

President Trump announced the new US strategy late in August and said the consequences of a rapid exit are both predictable and unacceptable.

Trump further added “9/11, the worst terrorist attack in our history, was planned and directed from Afghanistan because that country was ruled by a government that gave comfort and shelter to terrorists. A hasty withdrawal would create a vacuum that terrorists, including ISIS and al Qaeda, would instantly fill, just as happened before September 11th.”

He also added “I concluded that the security threats we face in Afghanistan and the broader region are immense. Today, 20 U.S.-designated foreign terrorist organizations are active in Afghanistan and Pakistan — the highest concentration in any region anywhere in the world.”

Orignally published by NNI