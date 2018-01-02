Karzai hails Trump’s tweet on Pak role in war on terror

KABUL : Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has welcomed President Donald Trump’s call for Pakistan to ramp up cooperation on counterterrorism measures.

In a tweet, Karzai hailed Trump’s post on Pakistan’s double-dealing on the scourge of terrorism over the past 15 years.

The ex-president called Trump’s tweet a vindication that the war on terror was not in bombing Afghan villages and homes but in sanctuaries beyond Afghanistan.

“I welcome today’s clarity in President Trump’s remarks and propose a joint US-regional coalition to pressurise the Pakistan military establishment to bring peace not just to Afghanistan but to the entire region.”

On Monday, Trump said the US would no longer be investing as much in foreign aid to Pakistan as it had under previous presidents unless the country contributed better to anti-terrorism measures in Afghanistan.

Orignally published by INP