Karzai evades being placed on peace talks team

Kabul

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai excused himself on Sunday from being placed in the official negotiating team for talks with the Taliban. This came hours after Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani issued a decree approving a list of 48 prominent figures for the High Council for National Reconciliation for the proposed talks with the Taliban with the name of Karzai right on the top. “The former president of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai considers the effort for peace as the national aspiration of all the people of Afghanistan. The former president will continue his effort for peace as a citizen and will use his full power to reach this national purpose.— Anadolu Agency