Kartik Aaryan’s marriage plans leaves fans into debates

Superstar Kartik Aaryan has revealed his aspirations to be married at the 2023 Zee Cine Awards.

He posted a video to Instagram in which he and his band mates made a chic entrance onto the stage. “Eligible Single Aaryan to make an announcement tonight,” he wrote as the caption for the video.

In the little clip, he can be seen on stage in front of all the celebs teasing his marriage. His statement was generally interpreted as follows: “You all may be wondering why I came here with a band of drummers. I’m suffering FOMO, or fear of missing out, which is why. Everybody in Bollywood is getting married one by one. There is one who is not, though.

“Who is the lone member of the eligible singles club who is still standing tall? Me. A new season has begun. Right now, even this tough guy’s heart is melting. I’ve been considering having wedding laddoos as well. After performing Pyaar Ka Punchnama, I believe I should also perform Shaadi Ka Punchnama.

The B-most town’s eligible bachelor is Kartik Aaryan. He has frequently been linked to numerous actresses. He allegedly dated Sara Ali Khan, but the two have since broken up. Also, he was said to be dating Kriti Sanon, a co-star in Shehzada.