Kartarpur Rahdaari an important initiative of govt: Hasaan

Special Assistant to Chief Minister and Spokesman of Punjab Government, Hasaan Khawar has termed the Kartarpur Rahdaari an important initiative of the Government of Pakistan which not only spread the message of Baba Guru Nanak for peace and reconciliation to the world but also paved the way to improve Indo-Pak relations.

He was talking to a delegation of Gurdwara Sikh Parbandak Committee Delhi led by Chief Advisor Permjeet Singh Chandok which called on him here on Wednesday.

Matters regarding provision of facilities to Sikh Yatrees in Pakistan, exchange of bilateral delegations and other important issues came under discussion during the meeting.

Hasaan Khawar said that the government would resolve the boarding and lodging problems of Sikh Yatrees on priority basis.

Places for accommodation for Yatrees are being identified in the vicinity of all the gurdwaras.

The government is consulting with all the stakeholders to create ease in the process of obtaining NOC.

The SACM further stated that there is a huge potential of religious tourism in the country through gurdwaras. More than 7,000 Sikh Yatrees visit Pakistan every year and these numbers would be taken to millions through better planning.

MoU will be signed with the Department of Tourism to promote religious tourism for this purpose.

On this occasion, Pramjit Singh Chandok lauded the efforts of the government of Pakistan for Kartarpur Rahdaari and assured that positive change will be witnessed from the Indian Punjab in the next six months.

There is a need to aware our young generation about our joint history, he concluded.

MPA Mahinder Singh Pal, Balbir Singh Chandok, Amir Peter Gill were also present on this occasion.