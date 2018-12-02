Kartarpur opening historic decision: FCCI

Faisalabad

The opening of Kartarpur border crossing is a historic decision to exploit the potential of religious tourism in Pakistan. This was stated by Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain, president FCCI, during a meeting here Saturday while paying tribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan on this bold decision. He said that we are expecting that out of total 12 million followers of Baba Guru Nanak, at least 100,000 would visit shrines of Sikhism in Pakistan including Kartarpur and Nankana Sahib every year.—APP

