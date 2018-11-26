The endorsement on Kartarpur Corridor by the both foes on the construction of the new border crossing and the road, connecting the both countries’ provinces is the landmark decision as it could lead to ease the tension between arch rivals, whose relations are all time low since Mumbai attacks. Establishing people-to-people contact and promoting the religious tourism will provide different platform for the engagement and add important dimension in the bilateral relations of the two countries.

In the recent past, Pakistan’s civil and military leadership has shown tendency to India for the fruitful engagement, which later has also turned down as to appease domestic voter at the cost of the larger interest of the region as a whole. Opportunities like these, similar to Kartarpur Corridor must be made the most of it, especially by India as to bring the relations to some normalcy that could bring the diplomacy back on track.

AAMIR KHAN WAGAN

Larkana

Share on: WhatsApp