Kartarpur corridor to improve bilateral relations

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that establishment of Kartarpur corridor is a historic step which will be regarded as a watershed moment in the history of sub-continent. This initiative will strengthen the peace effort in wake of birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

In a statement issued here today, the Chief Minister said that Punjab government has always provided all possible facilities to the Sikh community and establishment of Kartarpur corridor is a step in this direction. The credit goes to the PTI government, he added. Prime Minister Imran Khan is an ambassador of peace and supports peaceful relations with the neighboring countries.

Prime Minister Imran Khan proposed in his maiden speech to settle differences with India through dialogue which shows that Pakistanis are harbingers of peace.

He said that Kartarpur corridor is a way forward to move ahead the Pakistan-India relations and this would help to improve the bilateral relations between the two countries. Kartarpur corridor is a bridge to improve bilateral relations and Pakistan has again proved with it attitude that Pakistan is a peace loving country in the region. Prime Minister Imran Khan has also propagated peace, he concluded.

Share on: WhatsApp