Islamabad

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday that the Kartarpur border corridor opening will be a historical event. The federal information minister said that Pakistan has taken a step towards peace and Prime Minister Imran Khan has shown that Pakistan is hopeful for peace.

He said that only time will tell who is right and who is wrong, adding that one can see which country is pro-peace process.—TNS

