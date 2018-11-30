Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that with the opening of Kartarpur corridor, Pakistan has given a new direction to the history. In his statement, he said that Pakistan has taken a step forward towards peace with the opening of Kartarpur Corridor adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to open the Corridor is historic. The Minister went on to say that peace is necessary to eradicate poverty. The world has also witnessed Pakistan’s role was not only positive but also leading. Preparations to open Kartarpur border crossing have been completed as Minister for Tourism of Indian Punjab and a former Star Cricketeer, Navjot Singh Sidhu, and other guests from neighbouring country have started reaching Pakistan.

The Corridor will connect Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur area of Narowal district with Dera Baba Nanak in India s Gurdaspur District. Pakistan will build the Corridor from the Indian border to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur while the other part from Dera Baba Nanak in Indian Punjab’s Gurdaspur district up to the border will be constructed by India. Earlier, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had extended invitation to his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj, Chief Minister of India’s Punjab province Amarinder Singh and former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu to attend the event. In an exclusive interview with a Pakistani Television, Sidhu had said that his biggest wish has now come true and he is very thankful to Prime Minister Imran Khan. He had expressed that he will definitely visit Pakistan for the occasion as it is a big honour for him. The former Indian cricketer also asserted that bloodshed between the two neighbouring countries should end and they should live together in peace and harmony.

