Kartarpur beginning of a new world: Amjad

Poet, playwright and columnist Amjad Islam Amjad has said that Kartarpur Border Corridor (KBC) had laid the foundation of a better world for the future generations of India and Pakistan

In an interview on Sunday, he said 95 percent people on both sides of the border were tied in the bond of love and the initiative would help flourish mutual love, adding that people wished to live in peace and harmony. He said there was need to discourage hostility-maniac small groups in India and Pakistan who had always wanted to subvert relations, adding that it was responsibility of the governments to work for establishing cordial relations.

‘Though this corridor should have been built on August, 15th,1947, but it was never late to take a constructive measure and irrespective of the fact it had materialized 70 years late, I endorse it’, he responded.

Sitara e Imtiaz holder poet said the countries were divided with the intent to live like good neighbours and contribute in each other’s progress. He said he wished to see open borders between the two like the United States and Canada. About the decision to demolish Punjab Governor’s House walls, he said they, as a nation, were champions of making hill of a molehill, adding that Punjab Governor’s House building was a national heritage as well as a symbol of colonialism.

‘If Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to erode the colonial symbol from the hearts and minds of the people, there was nothing bad in it’, he responded, adding that Imran Khan was right in his stance. On Urdu language, the famous poet stressed the importance of preserving language, adding that English was meant for higher education and not for primary education. Speaking for the importance of a uniform education system, he said our education system has become a hotchpotch of systems including the Urdu medium, English medium, Madrassah system and other elite educational philosophies and with no clear direction.

Share on: WhatsApp