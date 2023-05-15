Karnataka people rejected those trying to divide people: Farooq

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah has congratulated the people of Karnataka, India, for rejecting those who want to divide the people on religious lines.

Farooq Abdullah in a statement issued in Srina-gar congratulated the people of Karnataka for reject-ing those who want to divide people on religious lines, who used to threaten that if they vote for any-one else, then everything will be stopped.

Meanwhile, National Conference (NC) leader, Omar Abdullah, in a tweet said there is “no way” the Bharatiya Janata Party will have the courage to allow Assembly elections in Kashmir after its performance in the Karnataka polls.

Non-BJP parties, including NC, Peoples De-mocratic Party and Congress, in Jammu and Kashmir have been demanding Assembly elections. The last Assembly polls in the erstwhile State took place in 2014.—KMS