Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema and Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas were named the men’s and women’s UEFA Player of the Year respectively after another stellar season for club and country.

The awards were handed out during the champions league draws ceremony in Turkiye.

The Frenchman was favourite for the award after guiding Madrid to another Champions League and La Liga double. He beat out Manchester City’s Kevin de Bryune and his teammate Thibaut Courtois.

He found the net 15-times during the premier competition adding the Champions League medal to his collection for the fifth time. After winning the UEFA Player of the Year award Karim Benzema is seen as a heavy favourite to land the Ballon d’Or.

Meanwhile, Alexia Putellas of Spain and Barcelona won the award for the second straight year.

She beat out England’s Beth Mead and Germany’s Lena Oberdorf for the award after firing Barcelona to historic domestic glory. The forward scored 34 goals for Barcelona last season as the club won all the domestic trophies, went unbeaten in the league and reached the Champions League final.

Puttelas is a frontrunner for the women’s Ballon d’Or as well despite missing out on the Euros after tearing her ACL on the eve of the competition.

Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelloti and Sarina Wiegman were named the Men’s and Women’s Coach of the Year respectively.

Ancelotti became the first coach to win Europe’s most prestigious club trophy four times this year, after winning the title AC Milan in 2003 and 2007 before claiming it with Real in 2014. He beat out Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp for the accolade.

Wiegman was voted the best women’s coach after guiding England to Euros glory over Germany.